NSW batsman scores second ton against Sri Lanka

Kurtis Patterson hits out against Sr Lanka at Hobart's Blundstone Arena. Picture: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Kurtis Patterson hits out against Sr Lanka at Hobart's Blundstone Arena. Picture: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

KURTIS Patterson has continued to overshadow Australia's Test candidates vying to play Sri Lanka at the Gabba by crafting back-to-back tons against the tourists in Hobart.

The New South Welshman added an unbeaten 102 to his sublime 157 not out before the Cricket Australia XI declared at 3-224 to set Sri Lanka a nominal 365 for victory part way through the final day at Bellerive Oval.

While the pre-match interest revolved around recalled openers Joe Burns, Matthew Renshaw and debutant-in-waiting Will Pucovski, it was Patterson who thrived in Sri Lanka's day-night warm-up game for Thursday's pink-ball Test in Brisbane.

A nine-pronged Sri Lankan attack again held no fears for the 25-year-old left-hander, who cracked 13 boundaries before a declaration ended his aggressive 136-ball knock.

Pucovski was unbeaten on 33, following on from his 23 in the first innings.

The young Victorian looked compact and well organised at the crease and was untroubled by short-pitched bowling, which led to his demise on Thursday via a mistimed hook shot.

Patterson resumed on 30 alongside Marnus Labuschagne, the only wicket to fall for 50 after he added 17 to his overnight score.

Labuschagne edged Lahiru Kumara to Dhananjaya De Silva, who took a sharp catch at second slip.

- AAP