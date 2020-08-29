Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A worrying new cluster in Sydney's CBD, which has led to more new cases in the state then for weeks, has led NSW to bring in new
A worrying new cluster in Sydney's CBD, which has led to more new cases in the state then for weeks, has led NSW to bring in new "precautionary" measures.
Health

NSW announces new COVID-19 restrictions

by Staff writers
29th Aug 2020 6:21 AM

New South Wales is to introduce new restriction as the state grapples with an uptick in cases following the emergence of a new cluster centred on Sydney's CBD. 

On Friday, 13 new cases were announced - the highest number in weeks. 

Late last night, NSW Health said it now "strongly advised" aged care centres should be off limits to any visitors for at least two weeks. Staff are also requested to wear masks in the facilities. 

Premier Gladys Berejiklian urged people to think about their movements this weekend, warning the government doesn't want to have to impose further restrictions.

"We have to be vigilant every single day and we had to state that has numbers will go up and down marginally for the next little while and we need to make sure that they don't get to a situation where we are having to impose further restrictions," she said.

In Victoria, Chief Medical Officer Brett Sutton has said authorities are considering allowing single households to merge into "bubbles" when virus restrictions ease.

Prof Sutton empathised with those saying it was "awful" living alone in lockdown and said the idea was being "talked through". 

letterspromo

Originally published as NSW announces new COVID-19 restrictions

cornavirus editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man jailed after choking partner in front of kids

        Premium Content Man jailed after choking partner in front of kids

        News “She was absolutely terrified, you are lucky not to be standing here on more serious charges.”

        • 29th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
        LOST PROPERTY: Do you own any of these items?

        Premium Content LOST PROPERTY: Do you own any of these items?

        News Bundaberg police have released images of a number of items from their lost property...

        • 29th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
        Bundy local’s vision to protect planet with fresh new business

        Premium Content Bundy local’s vision to protect planet with fresh new...

        News The new store is designed around a holistic approach with a range that won’t harm...

        • 29th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
        Kooky coucal: Not a pheasant but a cuckoo

        Premium Content Kooky coucal: Not a pheasant but a cuckoo

        News These clumsy looking birds have some “rather odd” behaviours and unusual habits

        • 29th Aug 2020 5:00 AM