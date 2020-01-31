Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The NSW Health Services Union argued population growth was placing increased strain on the state's ambulance service.
The NSW Health Services Union argued population growth was placing increased strain on the state's ambulance service. Cordell Richardson
Health

NSW ambos 'cracking' as wait times grow

by Dominica Sanda
31st Jan 2020 9:52 AM

NSW ambulance response times are among the slowest in the country, with the state recording its longest wait time in a decade.

The average response time in NSW for code one emergencies in 2018/19 was 24 minutes which was Australia's second slowest behind Tasmania, according to a Productivity Commission report released on Friday.

The Australian government report stated this was the longest wait time recorded in NSW in a decade.

Tasmania recorded an average 29.2 minute wait time.

Ambulances in Sydney also had the slowest capital-city response time for code one emergencies, with patients waiting 21.3 minutes in 2018/19.

Perth in WA recorded the fastest capital-city wait time at 14.7 minutes.

The NSW Health Services Union argued population growth was placing increased strain on the state's ambulance service.

"Our paramedics are cracking under the strain of more intense workloads and budget cuts," HSU NSW secretary Gerard Hayes said in a statement on Friday.

"Our paramedics are dealing with ever more complex problems such as slower traffic, higher density living and declining air quality."

He called on the Berejiklian government to inject additional funds into the state's ambulance service and hire more paramedics.

NSW Health has been approached for comment.

More Stories

Show More
ambos ambulances health nsw health paramedic seniors-news

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DRUGS BUST: 1000 plants, $70K found in recent raids

        premium_icon DRUGS BUST: 1000 plants, $70K found in recent raids

        News Detectives have charged two men after a large number of cannabis plants were located at two properties yesterday.

        • 31st Jan 2020 9:36 AM
        'Family friend' accused of molesting girl, 11, in pool

        premium_icon 'Family friend' accused of molesting girl, 11, in pool

        News Man allegedly said girl “too beautiful and he couldn’t look away”.

        First look at plans for new RFDS aeromedical hub

        premium_icon First look at plans for new RFDS aeromedical hub

        News The Royal Flying Doctor Service has revealed plans for its world-class Aeromedical...

        $5m for Ag Tech facility at Bargara

        premium_icon $5m for Ag Tech facility at Bargara

        News The Australian Government yesterday confirmed a commitment of $5 million towards an...