UPDATE: Fire reaches northern boundary of island township

The biggest fight against the Fraser fire is underway Photos: NSW Rural Fire Service, Queensland Ambulance Service, News Corp Australia

UPDATE 1,30PM: Crews at Happy Valley are conducting property protection as the fire reaches the northern boundary of the township.

Conditions are very dangerous and crews may soon be unable to stop the fire from advancing.

Those who are unprepared for the fire have been advised to leave immediately.

EARLIER: A large air tanker form New South Wales has arrived to join the fight against the fires on Fraser Island.

It comes as several warnings from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service remain current, the most urgent at Happy Valley, where the bushfire poses an immediate threat to the township.

The tanker will be one of 24 aircraft used to fight the fires today.

Multiple planes and helicopters are already helping out from the air while ground crews have trekked more than a kilometre into the bush to begin backburning efforts.

Those near Eli Creek, Yidney Rocks, The Oakes and Poyungan Valley have been told to stay informed as a bushfire burns in the area.

Those remaining in Happy Valley have been urged to leave immediately. An exclusion zone remains in place.

Many long-term locals however, who have been officially briefed by authorities, are staying behind to help protect their properties and the surrounding village.

Backburning will continue to be carried out around the perimeter of the town as the large fire continues to travel in a south easterly direction towards the township.

Crews on the ground are being assisted by the aircraft to reduce the expected impact on the community.

Warnings continued through the night, with the fire first expected to impact the township at midnight and then 7am.

But fire fighting efforts have managed to slow the movement of the fire.

A warning advising those remaining at Kingfisher Bay Resort to prepare to leave also remains current.

A bushfire is burning near the Dundonga fire break. east of the resort, through to Cornwells Rd in the south.

Multiple crews are working to contain the fire.