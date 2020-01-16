NSFW: 20 of Bundaberg's most awkward Tinder profiles

Tinder. It's a place filled with witty comments and one-liners.

Tinder. It's a place filled with witty comments and one-liners.

WHILE eager singles once met at local halls and danced the night away to find love, couples nowadays match up with a little more help from the internet.

Dating app Tinder is one platform for bachelors and bachelorettes to connect. It has users worldwide and Bundaberg is no exception.

The way it works, for those not in the know, is users upload their own profile. They can then swipe through other people's profiles in their locality, swiping right if they're keen and left if they're not.

As one would imagine, profiles range in style from playful to serious. Some people don't write anything on their profile at all.

Then, there are the people who write some very curious things indeed.

Here are 20 of them:

1. Naked Twister has user baffled

One of Bundy's awkward profiles.

2. Oprah announces new haircut to the world

A bit of a hairy profile.

3. Nick doesn't hold back

Nick loves his pick-up lines.

4. Game going strong

Harry's Tinder profile promises some extra special skills.

5. Better late than never

Nothing wrong with being a little late, right?

6. Very clear about reasons for being on Tinder

Yet another awkward Tinder profile.

7. Root and chill

Root and chill and some "conez".

8. No country music please...

No wining or dining if you're into country music!

9. Keen to take you on a ride

Jason's got his three-point plan sorted.

10. Getting to the root of the problem

This Tinder user is very particular about what they're seeking.

11. So this profile is actually pretty funny...

We get the joke.

12. We'll take the couch

13. Stress-free lifestyle

Stress less, says this Tinder user.

14. My milkshakes bring all the eggplant to the yard?

This Tinderer is very clear about how they like their milkshakes.

15. Going off with a bang

No good conversation, no bang.

16. Hmm...

We think this profile may be crossing a line.

17. Tik tok...

Yet another gem from the world of Tinder.

18. A wee interest

This Tinder user doesn't have ebola. Good to know.

19. Carpet candy

This user isn't afraid of a sticky situation.

20. Keeping it in the family