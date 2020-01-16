NSFW: 20 of Bundaberg's most awkward Tinder profiles
WHILE eager singles once met at local halls and danced the night away to find love, couples nowadays match up with a little more help from the internet.
Dating app Tinder is one platform for bachelors and bachelorettes to connect. It has users worldwide and Bundaberg is no exception.
The way it works, for those not in the know, is users upload their own profile. They can then swipe through other people's profiles in their locality, swiping right if they're keen and left if they're not.
As one would imagine, profiles range in style from playful to serious. Some people don't write anything on their profile at all.
Then, there are the people who write some very curious things indeed.
Here are 20 of them:
1. Naked Twister has user baffled
2. Oprah announces new haircut to the world
3. Nick doesn't hold back
4. Game going strong
5. Better late than never
6. Very clear about reasons for being on Tinder
7. Root and chill
8. No country music please...
9. Keen to take you on a ride
10. Getting to the root of the problem
11. So this profile is actually pretty funny...
12. We'll take the couch
13. Stress-free lifestyle
14. My milkshakes bring all the eggplant to the yard?
15. Going off with a bang
16. Hmm...
17. Tik tok...
18. A wee interest
19. Carpet candy
20. Keeping it in the family