NRL’s $250k splurge to remove logo’s Aussie links

The new NRL logo looks markedly similar to the old.

THE NRL has outlaid massive money for a logo rebrand which has simply removed the gold in two chevrons and the Southern Cross stars.

The Daily Telegraph can reveal the new logo is now all green without the five iconic stars.

Insiders claim the cost to implement such minimal alterations would cost between $200,000 and $250,000.

While the NRL would not comment on the cost of the rebrand or why it was undertaken, it is understood the new logo is slowly starting to be unveiled across the game despite the league yet to formally announce the changes.

The new logo is basic in design and colour.

All NRL signage will now need to be changed at a hefty cost.

Aside from signage, the NRL will also need to replace stationery, promotional gear, pull-up banners, social media and email logos and even calendars to include the new logo.

All employee business cards would also have to be replaced.

It is understood the giant logo on the Rugby League Central building in Moore Park will also have to be changed.

One theory behind why the Southern Cross stars had been erased was that it could make the game more marketable overseas.

Our artist changed the old logo into the new logo in just five minutes... and for a hell of a lot cheaper than $250,000.

Two NRL club chief executives agreed the money spent on the rebrand could have been injected into junior development or country rugby league.

One club official who contacted The Daily Telegraph to vent his frustration said: "Why would you go to all that cost to change it? You know the NRL logo has the Southern Cross on it? It doesn't anymore.

"They have gone and done a rebranding exercise. I'm amazed nobody has picked up on it.

"They spent a disgusting amount of money changing their logo when all they have done is remove the Southern Cross stars and change it to all green.

"New business cards for everybody, letterheads, websites, the whole place is getting redone with the new logos.

"There is a lot of money being spent on changing the logos everywhere. It's now a simple, plain, one colour logo with two chevrons on it.

"You will notice a lot of signage around the NRL has been changing at a lot expense. I have heard they are changing all the logos in the NRL Museum and at the front desk.

"This is happening as we speak."