Buzz: NRL had to hit Bulldogs hard

Todd Greenberg showed this behaviour will not be tolerated. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts)

AT first glance the NRL's decision to fine the Canterbury Bulldogs $250,000 for their Mad Monday stupidity could appear to be excessive.

Then you think back to the Manly Sea Eagles' drunken season launch debacle in 2009 which resulted in a $100,000 fine from then-chief executive David Gallop. Or that Mitchell Pearce was fined $125,000 and suspended for eight weeks for juvenile behaviour in a private home. Now let's get serious.

The Bulldogs now get a $12.4 million annual grant from the NRL and have been fined 2.02 per cent of that handout.

In 2009 Manly received a $4.5 million grant when they were fined $100,000. That's 2.2 per cent.

So Thursday's decision by NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg to fine the Dogs $250,000 is much in line with previous sanctions.

Once Greenberg sat down with police to study CCTV footage from the Harbour View Hotel he was appalled by the players' behaviour. The damage to the game's image is immeasurable and the NRL had no choice but to come down hard.

Bulldogs chief executive Andrew Hill called a press conference and accepted the NRL's decision. This was a landmark moment for the game and surely the death of Mad Mondays.

