NRL will ‘definitely’ return on May 28th

The NRL is aiming for a return on May 28th. Picture by David Swift.

NRL clubs will be able to resume training from May 4 as the competition charges towards its planned May 28 restart.

ARL Commissioner Wayne Pearce confirmed teams would have a three-week pre-season before the competition resumed, ahead of a meeting with clubs on Wednesday.

The exact restructuring of the competition is yet to be confirmed.

"We reaffirmed that May 28 is the starting date for the competition, we also confirmed that teams will be able to train from May 4," Pearce said.

"What we achieved today was a lot more clarity around the medical process and what those protocols are.

"What was also confirmed that the competition points that had been earned in the first two rounds will carry over to the extended competition.

"Everyone is supportive of what we're doing. Everyone is unified into getting back on the field.

"We feel like we owe it to not just the players and coaches but the thousands of staff members at various clubs and associated industries that are out on the unemployment lines too.

"The key stakeholders in regards to the competition structure are the broadcasters so we're liaising with the broadcasters at the moment.

"We hope that we'll be in a position, sooner rather than later, to announce what the competition structure looks like and what the end date of the competition will be."

Pearce praised the actions of the state and federal governments who had approved the return of the NRL.

The game is eager to start playing again as soon as possible. Picture by David Swift.

"It's great the broader infection rates have come right down, the government and public have done a great job," he said.

"We wouldn't be in a position as a code to fast-track what we're doing if it wasn't for the great work being done by the government and public.

"The more people that can play not just rugby league but sport the sooner, the better.

"In terms of punishment for players if they don't adhere or club officials if they don't adhere, that's something that we're working through as we speak. That's something that we want to consult with those stakeholders so that we get some feedback and can be fair and reasonable.

"But we won't be compromising on what the standards of behaviour and the actions that are going to be required."

