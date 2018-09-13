NRL to hold talks in North Burnett as numbers drop

The NRL will hold meetings in the North Burnett in a bid to revive the sport in its heartland.

The NRL will hold meetings in the North Burnett in a bid to revive the sport in its heartland. Felicity Ripper

THE North Burnett prayed to the rugby league gods, and they delivered.

The NRL announced it would hold talks in the North Burnett to discuss the sport's future after the governing body identified the region's dwindling participation as an area of concern.

NRL game development manager for Central Queensland, Richard Dugdale, said he was determined to see the Central Burnett Rugby League flourish.

Community forums will be held in both Monto and Gayndah next week.

On the agenda are the future growth prospects of both the junior and senior rugby league competitions in the North Burnett.

Dugdale said he hopes it will provide an opportunity for stakeholders in the region to have their say and help save game.

"We wanted to follow through on our promise of holding a community forum,” Dugdale said.

"The North Burnett has been identified as a region that requires support.

"The aim of the forum is to identify the areas of concern and discuss positive future strategies.

"We want to find productive solutions.

"Anyone that has an interest in rugby league and is concerned or wishes to further promote the game is encouraged to attend.”

NRL, QRL and CBRL representatives will be present.

Administrators remind those wishing to attend that discussions will be carried out in a constructive and respectful manner.

This is the golden opportunity passionate individuals within the sport have been crying out for.

Everyone is encouraged to get behind this initiative. You can show your support by attending.

Monto - Wednesday, September 19, at Monto Hall from 6.30-8.30pm.

Gayndah - Thursday, September 20, at Gayndah Hall from 6.30-8.30pm.