Curtis Scott, recruited by the Raiders from Melbourne, shows his disappointment after the Storm's preliminary final loss to the Roosters last season. Picture: Craig Golding/AAP
Rugby League

NRL to announce player punishments next week

by Pamela Whaley, AAP
28th Jan 2020 4:37 PM

THE NRL is likely to announce decisions by the end of next week on whether to punish a number of players involved in off-field controversies.

A fortnight out from the NRL Nines, a question mark is hanging over the availability of Curtis Scott, Joe Ofahengaue, Josh Reynolds and Maika Sivo, who are all facing fines or suspensions after various alleged incidents.

All except Ofahengaue have been charged with criminal offences and are being investigated by the integrity unit, with determinations expected to be announced a week before the first official tournament of the 2020 season.

Wests Tigers star Reynolds is likely to be stood down under the NRL's no-fault rule while he appears in court to defend domestic violence charges.

New Canberra centre Curtis Scott is facing six charges, including two counts of assaulting a police officer, and resisting arrest after an alleged incident early on Monday in Sydney.

Along with Reynolds, Scott might be stood down at the discretion of NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg.

Parramatta is expected to handle the punishment of winger Sivo after his next court date on February 17 in Fiji, where he will face indecent assault charges stemming from an alleged incident on Boxing Day at a resort.

Brisbane is also expected to handle Ofahengaue's punishment.

After being found sleeping in his car, he was issued with a driving infringement after allegedly being in control of a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Greenberg's decisions will end months of uncertainty for the clubs involved and avoid controversy overshadowing the NRL Nines, which will be staged on February 14 and 15 in Perth.

Clubs will name 18-player squads on February 11.

