SuperCoach: Pick a gun team in five minutes

It's possible to pick a gun SuperCoach side in just five minutes.

If you're the sort of person who refuses to join SuperCoach because you think it takes too much time, this is the story for you.

Check out our quick and downright simple guide to picking a gun side in less than five minutes

Once registered:

1. PICK some cheapies. These are the most important players in any SuperCoach side as they start at bottom dollar and make money for your team.

You'll need approx 10 cheapies and it's better to stack the backline with these players rather than the forwards. This is because backs score more tries, which leads to sharper price increases.

The best players in this category are (use search panel in SuperCoach to find names):

• Dylan Brown

• Reuben Garrick

• Adam Keighran

• Payne Haas

• Briton Nikora

• Josh Kerr

• Bryce Cartwright

• Jordan Kahu

• Tui Kamikamica

• Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad

2. PICK your guns. These are generally the most expensive players in each position.

You'll hold most of these players for the entire season, so choose carefully. You can fit approx 10 under the salary cap. The best players in this category are:

• James Tedesco

• Kalyn Ponga

• Jake Trbojevic

• Latrell Mitchell

• Jason Tauamlolo

• Andrew Fifita

• Nathan Cleary

• Cameron Smith

• Martin Taupau

• Jai Arrow

Andrew Fifita is a popular SuperCoach purchase.

3. BY now you should have approx 10 guns and 10 cheapies in your side. Fill the remaining five slots with mid-rangers. The most popular players in this category are:

• Victor Radley

• Cameron Murray

• Bryce Cartwright

• Kurt Capewell

• Jack Bird

• Joe Stimson

4 PICK your best player as captain. He earns double points.

5. PICK a starting 13 and four reserves.

Only the scores of these 17 players count for each round (although it's important most of your eight non-players still take the field for their clubs so they go up in price, even though their scores don't count to your points total).

6. JOIN a league and start sledging your mates.

7. USE your 37 trades (max two per round) to build your side into a SuperCoach powerhouse.

Easy.