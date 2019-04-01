SuperCoach NRL: 10 things we learned Round 3

GO home, SuperCoach NRL 2019, you're drunk. I have to say, this season has been one heck of a ride already and we're only three weeks in.

It's certainly keeping things on edge, and it feels like it's going to be a war of attrition in some respects.

Many SuperCoaches say it's a frontrunner's game but I'm not so sure about that this year, with how things are turning out so far!

Let's get into it.

Popular cheapie Braidon Burns suffered a hamstring injury against the Titans. (AAP Image/Craig Golding)

1. You can't predict injuries

I'm just going to start off with more of a reminder rather than a lesson we learned this week - but let's calm the panic. You can't predict injuries - that's a fact. Otherwise, Tevita Pangai's hamstrings would have snapped, Josh Dugan would have broken in half already and Nathan Peats would ha- oh wait. Never mind that one. Still, the cries of SuperCoaches were probably louder than those of Braidon Burns himself (because let's face it, the majority of us SuperCoaches probably aren't as tough as Braidon) as he went down with a hamstring issue. Still, you can't predict injuries, and don't second-guess what was a sound trade-in just because it hasn't paid off this time.

2. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad is a Charmed Little SuperCoach-stud

Sorry. I just can't help myself with these bad puns sometimes. I have a 'dad joke' licence so you can't say anything. Having said that, CNK delivered the goods that had threatened to break out on a few occasions in Rounds 1 and 2. His two-try performance was not entirely unexpected, but the best part is that he again managed to score well in his base stats. 36 in pure base stats and another 12 points from tackle busts and offloads. You almost feel sorry for those poor SuperCoaches who traded him out for Braidon Burns.

David Klemmer looks a serious option this season. (Photo by Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images)

3. David Klemmer and Tevita Pangai might be the real FRF guns

69, 60 and 66. 64, 63 and 63. Those are Klemmer's scores in the first three rounds, followed by the minutes he has played as well. He is as consistent as they come and his scores come from pure hard work, with no attacking stats at all in the first three rounds. That type of consistency is mouth-watering at this stage when you think about the scores dished up by some of the other supposed keepers. Then there's Tevita Pangai - 56, 70 and 69 from 49, 45 and 71. Most importantly though, zero hamstring-related injuries or injuries of any sort, actually. The points aren't as consistent from Tevita but there's no argument that his ceiling is significantly higher than Klemmer due to his ability to rack up the attacking stats. Both these boys sit above Fifita and Taupau for overall points!

4. Don't go chasing my points

(To the tune of Elton John's "Don't Go Breaking My Heart". Featuring Corey Oates, Luke Keary, Ken Maumalo, Sione Katoa and with a large supporting cast on backing vocals)

Don't go chasing my points

I couldn't stop if I tried

And now I'm filled with regrets

I'm gonna lose my mind

*ahem*

Do I need to say more? As someone who also traded in Ken Maumalo, nah, I think I've said enough.

Tom Trbojevic was enormous in his first game of the year. Picture: Grant Trouville/NRL Photos

5. The Teddy/Turbo combo cannot be ignored

It took three weeks to "come together" but I think I speak for us all when I say, let's just go ahead and lock in Teddy and Turbo at fullback and not muck around with PODs. The SuperCoach upside just isn't quite there for any other player in that position (not even Ponga at fullback, on the evidence so far in his career) so to have those two locked in at the back for the season seems like an irresistible option for the remainder of the year. The good news is we have two weeks to plan for that before the likely price rise once Tommy Turbo plays his third game. Lock and load, it's one less position to worry about!

6. Head-to-head players may need to (re)adjust their strategy this year

Well, so much for this lesson that we apparently learned last week. Score updates are suddenly back in fashion with several games changing earlier in the weekend. Head-to-head players can return to playing games with their opponents now - not that I would have stopped anyway!

Jayden Okunbor has come into cheapie contention. Picture. Phil Hillyard

7. The Bulldogs are NOT the 2016 Knights

This one is doing my head in. The Bulldogs showed obvious signs that they were hopeless, and going to be easy to bully for the remainder of the season as the 'easybeats' of the competition. Then suddenly they change their team around, and become top-of-the-table Tiger killers in the space of a week! One thing's for sure, the NRL competition is just as open as it was last year, and aside from maybe the top two teams (last year's grand finalists), there are no guarantees on any other team being a "sure win" against some other teams.

8. Don't chase last week's rookie points

This isn't a new lesson from this week, but a warning for Round 4 - and it's a reiteration of a former lesson from Round 2. Adam Keighran owners were keen to play him after a big 80+ score on debut. He's since disappointed SuperCoaches twice. The likes of Sivo, Garrick, Ravalawa and others all going large can make it very tempting to roll them out this week - but it's important we remain objective, look at the match-ups and better options in our team so you can play the best 17 possible based on logic and rational thinking - not just reactionary decisions based on the previous week!

9. Jamal Idris looks like a decent player

Sorry, I meant Jayden Okunbor. What a strong debut from the Idris clone, with 37 points in pure base stats together with two tackle busts and one effective offload. He's a tantalising prospect at base price, plus with dual positioning eligibility in the 2RF and CTW. He's still got two weeks before his price changes, but pencil him in as one of your trades in the next two weeks!

Bryce Cartwright is keen to get the party started. Image: AAP Image/Michael Chambers

10. … you better get this party started

(to the tune of Pink's "Get the Party Started" featuring Tom Sangster's favourite, Bryce Cartwright)

I'm coming back so you better get this party started.

I'm coming back so you better get this party started.

Get this party started this Friday night.

Everybody's waiting for me to give up the fight.

Sendin' out the message through Coach Garth Brennan.

We'll be lookin' flashy when I start on the edge.

I got lotsa style, got my offloads and fends.

I can go for 80 minutes if you know what I mean.

I am having way too much fun doing this. I'm not even sorry. But for someone of his price, starting on the left edge, playing 80 minutes, getting his stats and popping offloads for fun… we'd be all over that in a heartbeat if his name wasn't Bryce Cartwright. I've been burned. Twice. But I think third time might be the charm…

Good luck for Round 4

I apologise again for the cringe-worthy song lyrics but hey, I've got to try keep changing things up like Dean Pay reshuffling his team! Good luck for the coming round, as we all try figure out how we're going to get Tom Trbojevic into our teams and to avoid next week's inevitable injury!