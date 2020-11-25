Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Sport

NRL star's touching tribute to partner

by Nic Savage
25th Nov 2020 10:58 AM

Melbourne Storm five-eighth Cameron Munster has posted a touching tribute to his partner on social media following a tumultuous 2020 season.

Munster spent most of the year either stuck in lockdown or in biosecurity bubbles, but it all paid dividends when he won the NRL Grand Final and State of Origin series.

On Tuesday morning, Munster thanked his partner Bianca McMahon for her ongoing support in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Welcome to Morning Serve, our coverage of all the sports stories you need to know today.

Originally published as NRL star's touching tribute to partner

More Stories

cameron munster footy nrl sports tribute

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tom Smith: A snapshot of campaign pledges and promises

        Premium Content Tom Smith: A snapshot of campaign pledges and promises

        News Bundaberg’s incoming MP has been training and attending parliament as he gears up to take on representing the region. We look back at his campaign in the lead-up to his...

        Queensland border to open to Victoria from December 1

        Premium Content Queensland border to open to Victoria from December 1

        News Qld borders reopening sees state set for $600m windfall