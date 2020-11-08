Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Gold Coast Titans player Ash Taylor popped the question to his girlfriend, Montana, on Fraser Island last month.
Gold Coast Titans player Ash Taylor popped the question to his girlfriend, Montana, on Fraser Island last month.
News

NRL star pops the question on Fraser Island

Carlie Walker
8th Nov 2020 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

GOLD Coast Titans star Ash Taylor has popped the question to his long-term girlfriend while holidaying on Fraser Island.

The couple took their son, Oscar, for their first camping trip to Fraser, with Taylor choosing the stunning location to propose.

The couple shared the happy news on Instagram late last month, just weeks after celebrating their fourth anniversary.

 

Gold Coast Titans player Ash Taylor popped the question to his girlfriend, Montana, on Fraser Island last month.
Gold Coast Titans player Ash Taylor popped the question to his girlfriend, Montana, on Fraser Island last month.

The Titans just missed out on making the finals this season.

But with some smart signings, including David Fifita, the Titans are likely to be a force to reckon with in the 2021 season.

fraser island
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GENEROSITY SHINES: Local shoppers dig deep for good cause

        Premium Content GENEROSITY SHINES: Local shoppers dig deep for good cause

        News How Bundaberg helped Queensland’s only children’s hospice.

        Projects to improve safety at Botanic Gardens underway

        Premium Content Projects to improve safety at Botanic Gardens underway

        News Project works will be staggered over a number of months to minimise disruption for...

        Elliott Heads pair involved in fatal crash

        Premium Content Elliott Heads pair involved in fatal crash

        News A 53-year-old male motorbike rider from Cooroy was sadly pronounced dead at the...