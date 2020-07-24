NRL star hospitalised in ‘sickening’ scenes

Wests Tigers forward Michael Chee Kam has been "rushed to hospital" after being knocked out in horrific scenes against the Parramatta Eels.

Having just come onto the field, Chee Kam went low in defence but caught the hip of Shaun Lane and was left on the turf.

Trainers rushed to Chee Kam's aid and worked on the star with calls for the stretcher immediately.

Footage from the broadcast showed Chee Kam convulsing on the ground but reports quickly came through that he was sitting up and was awake but was being taken to hospital in an ambulance.

﻿The Daily Telegraph reported that he was reportedly able to walk to the ambulance.

Braith Anasta said it was "scary" with the contact coming from the hip and hitting the surface.

Tiger's Michael Chee-Kam taken from field during NRL match between the Parramatta Eels and Wests Tigers at Bankwest Stadium. Picture. Phil Hillyard

Post-match, Tigers coach Michael Maguire said the 28-year-old appeared to be alright before he left for the hospital.

"He's OK, he spoke to everyone before he left," he said. "He's gone to hospital to get checked up but we all feel he's OK.

"It's not nice to have one of your players in that sort of position. He's a great character and all the boys are really fond of him too. They were concerned there I'd imagine but it's nice to hear he's OK."

Maguire said he was proud of the performance from his side after having no players on the bench at some point.

Plenty of fans on social media quick to sent their thoughts to the injured player.

It's been a brutal encounter with the Eels' Ryan Matterson out of the game after a head injury assessment when he bounced out of a tackle on the Tigers' Russell Packer.

Early in the second half, Tigers fullback Adam Doueihi also appeared in trouble after accidental contact with his own teammate's boot.

The brutal match further highlights the growing rivalry between the sides.

On ﻿Fox League's The Late Show with Matty Johns, Eels legend Nathan Hindmarsh said Parramatta withstood an early onslaught from the Tigers.

"This has turned into, which I thought it never would, a real grudge match between these teams," he said. "They're both calling Bankwest Stadium home this year, they've had some good rivalry in the past but this is turning into something that used to be the Eels vs the Bulldogs in the 80s. It's a real grudge match, two tribal supporter groups."

Parramatta's Ryan Matterson knocked out by Tiger's Russell Packer.

On Channel 9, Eels skipper Clint Gutherson also called it a "war zone".

The Eels came away with the win at the end of the game with a 26-16 win, having overcome an early try to Luciano Leilua within the first two minutes.

While Maika Sivo replied immediately after the score, bumping off the Tigers' fullback Adam Doueihi, the Tigers hit straight back through David Nofoaluma.

But then it was all Parramatta as prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard ran 50m to score, before Mitchell Moses scored off a slick chip and chase.

The second half started well for the Eels with Shaun Lane scoring off a grubber, before Maika Sivo scored his second.

The Tigers got a consolation try with less than two to go in the game with Tommy Talau scoring, despite blood gushing from his face.

