The NRL is investigating a brawl allegedly involving a high-profile player in Cronulla on Friday night.
Sport

NRL star allegedly caught in street brawl

by Russell Jackson
25th Jan 2021 10:53 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The NRL is investigating a brawl in Cronulla on Friday night, allegedly involving one of the league's star players and a former player.

Channel Seven aired footage of a group of men shoving each other before throwing punches in a wild street fight.

While the brawl happened in Cronulla, it's not believed the player involved in the fight is from the Sharks.

The NRL Integrity Unit has confirmed an investigation is underway.


MORE TO COME

Originally published as NRL star allegedly caught in street brawl

