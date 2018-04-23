Menu
Albert Kelly in action for the Titans during his NRL days.
Rugby League

NRL star’s drunken tirade: ‘Did I stutter, sl*t?’

23rd Apr 2018 8:23 AM

FORMER NRL player Albert Kelly has been caught on camera launching a drunken tirade at people in a UK fast food restaurant.

The ex-Sharks and Titans player is in the UK playing with English Super League side Hull FC.

The video shared on social media shows Kelly swaying from side to side and slurring his words as he abuses at least two people verbally inside the McDonald's.

 

Albert Kelly abusing people at a McDonald's in the UK.
Albert Kelly abusing people at a McDonald's in the UK.
It is unclear what started the altercation but Kelly can be heard calling one woman a "slut" and a "whore".

When the woman questions the abuse Kelly is levelling at her, the Australian five-eighth responds: "Did I stutter, slut?"

Hull FC has yet to respond to the incident.

