Raiders player Curtis Scott is free to play in Round 1.
Rugby League

NRL makes call on star charged by police

4th Mar 2020 3:30 PM

The NRL has decided not to stand down Canberra recruit Curtis Scott despite a number of serious police charges hanging over his head.

The NRL announced on Wednesday that Scott is free to play the Raiders' season opener against Gold Coast next Friday. Todd Greenberg had earlier this week inspected police bodycam footage of Scott's arrest.

Scott was arrested and tasered on the Australia Day long weekend in Sydney when police allegedly found him passed out in Moore Park.

 

Among the seven charges, Scott is accused of assaulting police and resisting arrest.

He has plead not guilty and will next face court on March 20.

The NRL made it clear if Scott is found guilty of the offences he may still be subject to a suspension following the court hearing.

The Raiders will be desperate to avoid that happening in the later part of the season and especially heading into finals, as they strive to make a second consecutive grand final.

The NRL could have stopped him from playing until the commencement of his court procedure under the no-fault stand-down policy.

"The decision should in no way be interpreted as a view on Scott's innocence or guilt," the NRL said.

Jack de Belin and Manase Fainu are the only two players currently stood down as their respective court cases are ongoing.

Tyrone May and Dylan Walker are the only other players to have been stood down under the no-fault policy, which was implemented one year ago.

Scott is expected to line up at right centre in Round 1 for the Raiders after joining the club from Melbourne this year.

His availability to the team is crucial given they let grand final centre Joey Leilua walk to the Tigers last month.

