Stars’ double celebration

Former NRL player Todd Carney stunned MAFS star Susie Bradley as their gender reveal became even more exciting.

Todd Carney and Susie Bradley are engaged after the former NRL star pulled off a surprise proposal during the gender reveal for their baby.

Carney, 34, showed off his romantic side after first kicking a football that exploded in a shower of blue powder.

He produced a ring from inside his shorts and bent down on one knee, telling Bradley: "I got something else exciting too. Since it's going to be a little boy, it's only fitting we all have the same name. Will you marry me?"

Bradley, who failed to find love after appearing on a season of Married At First Sight, appeared truly stunned as she willingly accepted the ring and kissed her beau.

Carney posted the moment on Instagram, writing: "We all have dreams and in 2020 all mine have come true. In 2021 my greatest gift is going to happen with a little Todd on the way and I'll marry my best friend."

There had been speculation the two were planning to tie the knot after Bradley referred to Carney as her fiance on social media in October.

After her ill-fated marriage with barista Billy Vincent on the hit Channel 9 show, Bradley was spotted out in public with Carney as early as March, 2019.

Carney shot into the NRL spotlight as a 17-year-old; however, his career was derailed by a series of off-field incidents that saw him sacked from Canberra and released by the Sydney Roosters before the infamous bubbler incident at Cronulla saw him ultimately exiled from the NRL.

Carney, who now lives on Queensland's Gold Coast where he works as a concreter, says he's found peace in his life and wants athletes across the country to learn from his mistakes.

The on-again-off-again couple got back together at the end of 2019, prompting cosmetic nurse Bradley to defiantly address their critics.

The happy couple are in for a big 2021.

"Pretty sure it's been no secret that Todd has effed up in the past," Bradley wrote. "I've also made quite a few disastrous mistakes.

"But guess what? We own them and we've worked through them, and that's up to us, so go us, we've come out the other side of it.

"Please keep your f***ing opinions to yourselves. If you can't respect my relationship, go away, please, otherwise I'll just block you, and that's so time-consuming."

Bradley and Carney are having a little boy.

