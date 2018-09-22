NRL legend is set for his next chapter

FAREWELL: Former North Queensland Cowboy Johnathan Thurston, with his daughter Lillie, during his lap of honour after playing his final NRL game. He is coming to Bundy next month.

FAREWELL: Former North Queensland Cowboy Johnathan Thurston, with his daughter Lillie, during his lap of honour after playing his final NRL game. He is coming to Bundy next month. DARREN ENGLAND

LEAGUE: Life after football has been good so far for Johnathan Thurston.

Well that's what he is saying at the moment.

The former NRL great from the North Queensland Cowboys and Canterbury is preparing to visit the region next month as part of his 'An evening with JT' that will see him travel around most of Australia.

Bundaberg is the first stop on that tour, which also coincides with his autobiography that will be released as well.

"I'm going to be extremely busy over the next couple of months,” he said exclusively to the NewsMail.

"I'll be doing the Footy Show on Channel Nine (last night) and then help call the Melbourne game (against Cronulla tonight).

"Then I'll be talking about some of the things that made me tick during my career.”

Thurston said the night with him would hopefully be fun and enjoyable for those that turned up.

He added it was a way for him to further connect with those that supported him from his junior days right up until his retirement.

"It will all be about the excitements of my life - family and footy,” Thurston revealed.

"It's been an incredible journey from where I came from to where I ended up.

"People have grown up with me for almost 15 years so this is a way for them to better know me.”

Thurston said in some respects it would be an up close and personal night with him under the microscope.

"I'll explain how I got the best out of myself, provide insight of different games and run through what was going through my mind at certain moments,” he said.

"I'll talk about the Kangaroos, the Maroons, all the great moments and the funny stories along the way.”

Thurston said he's slowly adjusting to life after retirement through his different commitments.

He also revealed the knowledge of knowing that this year was his last had helped him to get through the pain of not playing the sport he loves again.

"It's made it a little easier,” he said.

"Mentally knowing for a while that the Titans game was my last certainly helped.

"But it's going to be tough when the season comes around and seeing everyone play again.”

Thurston said despite all the moments of his career, including World Cup and State of Origin wins, the highlight of his career will still be the 2015 Grand Final when he kicked the winning field goal in extra time. So who does he think will be in this year's decider?

"I think it will be Melbourne and the Sydney Roosters,” he said.

"Can you imagine the media coverage with Slater and Smith to battle Cronk if it happens.”

Thurston's autobiography comes out on Monday and will be available at all good book stores. To purchase tickets for 'An evening with JT' head to https://bit.ly/2NnVugi or go to page 10 where the NewsMail is giving 10 double passes away.