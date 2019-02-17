NRL probes ‘poaching’ of star Eels rookie

Dylan Brown was the subject of an approach by the Warriors while still contracted by the Eels. Picture: Gregg Porteous

Dylan Brown was the subject of an approach by the Warriors while still contracted by the Eels. Picture: Gregg Porteous

The cashed-up New Zealand Warriors are under investigation over claims they attempted to poach Parramatta Eels boom rookie Dylan Brown.

The NRL received a complaint from the Eels when it was discovered Warriors recruitment boss Peter O'Sullivan had met with Brown and his manager Gavin Orr.

The 18-year-old former Australian Schoolboy had been earmarked as Shaun Johnson's long-term successor at the Warriors.

Parramatta young gun Dylan Brown.

O'Sullivan has confirmed the meeting took place but only after he received an email from Orr indicating Brown had an option in his favour to leave the Eels.

He stopped negotiations when Orr realised his mistake.

The local junior is in fact under contract until the end of 2020.

Shaun Johnson

Under NRL rules, no club can speak to him until November.

The Warriors are more than $1 million under the salary cap after releasing Johnson to the Cronulla Sharks late last year.

Every game of every round of the NRL Telstra Premiership LIVE with no ad-breaks during play. SIGN UP NOW!