Cooper Cronk celebrates with James Tedesco after Joseph Manu scores a try for the Roosters. Picture: AAP
Rugby League

Glory for Roosters as the Storm fades

by Dean Ritchie
30th Sep 2018 9:33 PM
THE Sydney Roosters have been crowned NRL premiers beating Melbourne 21-6 at ANZ Stadium, ending Melbourne's bid to make NRL history with performance of defensive grit and attacking opportunism.

The first half was all Sydney, as Daniel Tupou, Latrell Mitchell and Joseph Manu all crossed the line to leave Melbourne stunned at the siren and with a mountain to climb at 18-0 down.

Star halfback Cooper Cronk was a late surprise inclusion in the Roosters' starting team - but in an incredible performance, he hardly touched the ball, instead acting as an on-field coach to direct the Tricolours to glory.

More to follow …

