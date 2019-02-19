Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Robert Jennings will reportedly be signed by the Wests Tigers. Picture: Matt King/Getty Images
Robert Jennings will reportedly be signed by the Wests Tigers. Picture: Matt King/Getty Images
Rugby League

NRL gives Tigers ‘green light’ to sign Rabbitohs try machine

by Staff writers
19th Feb 2019 5:02 PM

THE NRL has reportedly given Wests Tigers the OK to sign South Sydney flyer Robert Jennings.

Jennings was the Rabbitohs' best try-scorer last year but remains without a contract for 2019. He's been training at Redfern but it's believed a deal is being brokered with the Tigers.

The Tigers' recruiting position is murky given the $639,000 salary cap penalty imposed by the governing body as punishment for an undisclosed payment.

Media outlets have been reporting the Tigers have been trying to get the contract pushed through, but that it's been stalled by the salary cap investigation.

The NRL has now given the green light to the deal and Jennings will likely be at Concord by the start of the season.

He will battle it out for a spot on the wing in Michael Maguire's round one side.

Every game of every round of the NRL LIVE with no ad-breaks during play. Get it all on Foxtel!

More Stories

Show More
michael maguire nrl robert jennings south sydney rabbitohs wests tigers
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Thieves do a runner with sports store clothing

    premium_icon Thieves do a runner with sports store clothing

    Crime UP TO thousands of dollars in clothing have been stolen from a Bundaberg sports store with suspected ties to a similar break and enter hours earlier.

    Bundaberg's big win at Matilda Awards

    premium_icon Bundaberg's big win at Matilda Awards

    News Jack takes centre stage with big win at Matilda Awards

    BoM: Bundy one of places where cyclone could hit

    premium_icon BoM: Bundy one of places where cyclone could hit

    News Weather models show Oma could move north and cross coast

    14 break-ins reported in Bargara in 'abnormal' crime wave

    premium_icon 14 break-ins reported in Bargara in 'abnormal' crime wave

    Crime Police are urging locals to 'lock it or lose it'