Hayne’s alleged victim’s app claim: ‘You hurt me’

Jarryd Hayne as he arriving to report to Castle Hill Police as part of his bail conditions. Picture: Damian Shaw

EXCLUSIVE: The woman allegedly sexually assaulted by rugby league star Jarryd Hayne told him hours after the attack "you've hurt me", police will allege.

Communicating through the same social media app they had met through, the 26-year-old messaged the former Parramatta Eel allegedly telling him how badly he had injured her.

An exchange of messages between the two, in which she accuses him of physically damaging her, will form part of the evidence in the case against the 30-year-old athlete.

According to police, Hayne did not admit to anything in his replies.

The woman later told police he had bitten her on her vagina in the attack on NRL grand final night at her home in the Hunter Region.

Jarryd Hayne seen leaving his Kellyville home yesterday. Picture: Matrix



Police will allege he kept a cab driver outside with the meter running while he went into the woman's bedroom.

He then allegedly took off her clothes and bit her, causing her to bleed profusely.

The woman's mother was in the home at the time.

After the alleged assault, Hayne then took the cab back to Sydney.

It was reported he was seen drinking with another NRL player at western Sydney bowling club at 3am.

Police after charging Jarryd Hayne at Ryde Police Station. Picture: Matrix

It is alleged Hayne and the woman had struck up a social media relationship and talked about going to a house party when Hayne arrived at her home, where the pair went into a room.

Hayne was charged on Monday with aggravated sexual assault, which carries a maximum 20-year jail term if proven.

The former rugby league international declined to make any statement to NSW Sex Crimes Squad.

He was granted bail by police nine hours after being charged.

He entered a surety of $20,000, handed over his passport and agreed to report to Castle Hill police station three times a week.

NSW Police have gone to extreme lengths to protect the woman's identity.

She is reported to have left the area.

Jarryd Hayne of the Eels was granted bail by police nine hours after being charged.

Jarryd Hayne faces unrelated claims in a US civil court that he raped a 29-year-old woman.

While his journey from southwest Sydney housing commission to NRL poster boy was the stuff of legend, these allegations mark the latest development in the former-rugby league star's career.

Hayne was in line to secure a position with St George Dragons for the 2019 NRL season, after being left off-contract by the Parramatta Eels after a less-than-stellar 2018 season with the club.

However, St George management are understood to be distancing themselves from the controversial two-time Dally M Player of the Year after the allegations surfaced earlier this week.