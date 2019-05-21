Sharks guessing game begins as big gun eyes return

Matt Moylan is poised to make his return. Picture by Brett Costello.

CRONLLA is poised to welcome back a big gun but where will he fit into the Sharks backline?

Moylan will be named in jumper 21.

Let the guessing game begin with Moylan either to play fullback and cause a backline re-shuffle, or potentially five-eighth, where he will be exposed to less running in

his first game back from a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, Paul McGregor has threatened to wield the axe at St George Illawarra after the Dragons slumped to their fourth straight loss at the hands of Newcastle.

Blessed with one of the competition's best rosters, the Saints are now 12th on the NRL ladder following Sunday's 45-12 flogging at the hands of Newcastle.

They have not put together two winning halves of football since their win over Canterbury in round five - a problem McGregor is desperate to fix. "We've got to have a real good look at why," McGregor said.

"We can use the experience missing on the sidelines. We can use the learning that we're getting at the moment.

"But the same people are making the same errors and poor reads on a weekly basis.

"So it might be time for change."

St George Illawarra coach Paul McGregor has threatened to swing the selection axe. Picture: AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi

EELS V PANTHERS

Thursday 23 May, Bankwest Stadium, 7.50pm

Eels: Halfback Mitchell Moses was charged for grade-one dangerous contact for a 41st-minute incident involving John Asiata but can escape suspension if he doesn't contest the verdict. Winger Maika Sivo (suspension) should slot back into the side after missing round 10 with George Jennings the man most likely to make way.

Panthers: Penrith's James Maloney was charged with a grade one dangerous contact offence after a hit on Warrior Kodi Nikorima in round 10 and will miss the match against the Eels after electing not to contest the charge. Jarome Luai is the man most likely to replace Maloney. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak is pushing for a return to fullback in place of Dylan Edwards which would open up a wing spot for Josh Mansour to return to the side after being dropped last week.

Penrith's James Maloney has a date with the judiciary. Picture: Brett Costello

SEA EAGLES V TITANS

Friday 24 May, Lottoland, 6.00pm

Sea Eagles: Manly may welcome back their skipper Daly Cherry-Evans (ankle) who is scheduled to return from his ankle injury lay off and will be keen to show he is ready to play Origin. Cade Cust was impressive on debut last week and even should Lachlan Croker (hamstring) be ready to play coach Des Hasler may give Cust another game.

Titans: The struggling Titans should get back big bopper Shannon Boyd (concussion) and some big time experience in fullback Michael Gordon (leg). If Gordon is not fit then AJ Brimson will get another chance at fullback.

KNIGHTS V ROOSTERS

Friday 24 May, McDonald Jones Stadium, 7.55pm

Knights: No injury concerns for the Knights ahead of the blockbuster Friday night showdown against the Roosters. Kurt Mann hardly put a foot wrong starting in place of Connor Watson and coach Nathan Brown may stick with that plan as Watson gives the team plenty of spark off the bench.

Roosters: The reigning premiers will welcome the likely return of skipper Boyd Cordner (concussion) and winger Daniel Tupou (neck). Should Cordner and Tupou play, then Mitchell Aubusson will shift to the bench and Ryan Hall would drop out of the 17. Prop Sio Siua Taukeiaho (groin) failed to finish the round 10 loss to the Broncos and is in some doubt for this game.

Roosters' Boyd Cordner (ball) should be a welcome return for round 11. Picture. Phil Hillyard

RAIDERS V COWBOYS

Saturday 25 May, GIO Stadium, 3.00pm

Raiders: To come …

Cowboys: The Cowboys have taken Jake Granville's charge to the judiciary, giving him the possibility of one more NRL match in which to impress before the Queensland Origin team is named. Granville will attend the judiciary Tuesday night to answer a charge of dangerous contact by going in at the legs of Parramatta kicker Mitchell Moses in the match in Townsville on Saturday night. If Granville misses the game then Kurt Baptiste will start and Corey Jensen will come in to the 17 as backup hooker. Josh McGuire (calf) is set to return forcing Coen Hess to the bench at the expense of either Francis Molo or utility Mitchell Dunn. Ben Hampton's injury (bicep) opens the door for Gideon Gela-Mosby to play his first game of the 2019 season.

WARRIORS V BRONCOS

Saturday 25 May, Mt Smart Stadium, 5.30pm

Warriors: Prop Agnatius Paasi is set to miss a week for a dangerous throw on Penrith's Brian To'o. If Nathaniel Roache (back) is fit and available then he is a chance to start at hooker but it is more likely that Issac Luke with retain the starting role and Roache will displace Karl Lawton on the bench.

Broncos: Just the one change likely for the side that beat the Roosters with Tevita Pangai Jr set to start thus relegating Thomas Flegler to the bench.

RABBITOHS V WESTS TIGERS

Saturday 25 May, ANZ Stadium, 7.35pm

Rabbitohs: The Rabbitohs need a new centre after the injury to Kyle Turner. Ethan Lowe is the man most likely to fill the position though Jacob Gagan is also a contender.

Wests Tigers: No changes expected for the Tigers.

Ryan Papenhuyzen of the Storm has created a nice selection quandry for Storm coach Craig Bellamy. Picture: AAP Image/Hamish Blair

BULLDOGS V STORM

Sunday 26 May, Belmore Sports Ground, 2.00pm

Bulldogs: The logjam at backrow will intensify at the Bulldogs with Raymond Faitala-Mariner a chance to return to the NRL after he played Canterbury Cup last week. Adam Elliot (ankle) is expected to be fit and will regain the starting lock spot at the expense of Chris Smith.

Storm: Coach Craig Bellamy has a welcome headache with fullback Jahrome Hughes (concussion) set to return. Ryan Papenhuyzen has been superb filling in for Hughes but may have to return to the bench.

DRAGONS V SHARKS

Sunday 26 May, WIN Stadium, 4.05pm

Dragons: Enforcer Korbin Sims is a chance to return this week after being a late withdrawal from the round 10 match against the Knights.

Sharks: Matt Moylan will be named in jumper 21 as he pushes for a return from injury.

