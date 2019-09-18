NRL demands answer from Burgess

South Sydney star Sam Burgess has been summoned to a top-level meeting with NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg to explain why he should avoid being hit with a breach notice over explosive comments about the judiciary made in Wednesday's issue of The Daily Telegraph.

Sam Burgess made some controversial comments on Tuesday. Picture: Brendon Thorne

"On face value, Sam's comments about the judiciary breach our code of conduct and are offensive to both the chairman and members of the panel who carry out their duties impartially, without fear or favour,'' Greenberg said.

"We take a pragmatic view about most of the debate that occurs around the game. However, the NRL judiciary is a longstanding and independent process based on the principles of natural justice in our court system.

"Our chair is an esteemed judge of the highest calibre and our panel members are former high-profile players who are independent from clubs. The integrity of the system and the people in it should never be questioned.

"I've spoken to Sam today and invited him to meet face to face to discuss the issues he has and explain his comments."

The Daily Telegraph also understands Burgess is facing a hefty fine.

Burgess has landed himself in massive trouble after describing the game's judiciary as a "Kangaroo Court."

The NRL's code of conduct prohibits players from negative public comments regarding the judiciary.

The Rabbitohs enforcer also claimed the NRL had become "trial by media." He was also confused by the match review committee findings.

Burgess has been asked to retract his comments by the NRL. Picture: Brett Costello

Desperate to preserve the integrity of the judiciary, the NRL announced it was reviewing the comments and that Burgess would be hauled before a meeting with Greenberg.

The NRL also discussed fining Burgess.

Burgess remains agitated at being suspended from last week's qualifying match for hair pulling.

In Wednesday's Telegraph, Burgess said: "Who is making calls here? Is there a discussion before these calls go out there? I don't know what the process is. It's like Kangaroo Court in there."

"Let's talk like men together in a room. Regardless of what I think, they've got to make the call. It's everyone's game. The fan's game. Everyone is missing out."

"Maybe you should ask the game (NRL) a couple of questions. What do we all like seeing? I don't know. Ask the game a couple of questions."