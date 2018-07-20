Menu
Nathan Brown of the Eels is tackled by Jeremy Marshall-King of the Bulldogs during the Round 19 NRL match between the Parramatta Eels and the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs at ANZ Stadium in Sydney, Thursday, July 19, 2018. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Rugby League

Bulldogs face fine for jersey debacle

by Matt Logue
20th Jul 2018 5:35 PM
THE NRL will consider fining Canterbury for failing to wear their predominately white strip against Parramatta on Thursday night.

The Bulldogs wore their mainly blue heritage jersey against the Eels because they forgot to bring the club's white home jumper to ANZ Stadium.

Canterbury's actions prompted Fox Sports commentator Warren Smith to tweet and call for the NRL to punish the club.

"The Bulldogs should be fined, and heavily to make sure the lesson is learned, for wearing the wrong jerseys last night against Parramatta," Smith said.

"It was their responsibility to play in an alternate strip, but they brought the wrong uniforms to the stadium."

An NRL spokesman told The Daily Telegraph they would review Canterbury for not wearing their home strip against Parramatta.

"The NRL will review the circumstances as a matter of course at the end of the round. The Bulldogs were instructed to wear their predominantly white home jersey but the club wore kit which had not been approved for use on this occasion."

Canterbury remain in 14th position on for-and-against despite Thursday's 14-8 loss to Parramatta.

The Bulldogs will be desperate to avoid the club's sixth wooden spoon in the remaining six rounds.

