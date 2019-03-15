NRL announces a minute’s silence at games after NZ massacre

Police are on alert in Christchurch following the mosque massacres.

Police are on alert in Christchurch following the mosque massacres. Supplied

NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg has announced a minute's silence will be held at a number of games following the Christchurch massacre on Friday.

Greenberg said clubs in the Sydney Roosters-South Sydney and Warriors-Canterbury games would observe the minute's silence before kick off.

"Horrified & saddened of the events in Christchurch today," Greenberg tweeted on Friday afternoon.

"All of our thoughts & prayers are with the victims & their families.

"NRL & our Clubs will observe a minutes silence prior to kickoff as a mark of respect at tonight's game in Sydney & tomorrow night in NZ."

Greenberg's comments following an outpouring of grief from the rugby league community.

Former NRL player and devout Muslim, Sonny Bill Williams, posted a tearful video on Twitter following the horrific news in Christchurch.

"Just heard the news," a visibly upset Williams said.

"I couldn't put it into words how I'm feeling right now. My heart is hurting.

"Inshallah (God willing) everyone who's been killed today … you guys are all in paradise.

"Just deeply, deeply saddened that this would happen in New Zealand."