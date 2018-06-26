Inside Bennett’s coaching blueprint for Broncos

Wayne Bennett has submitted a blueprint for the Broncos’ coaching future. Picture: Lachie Millard

THE Wayne Bennett resurrection continues.

Just weeks after it appeared Storm coach Craig Bellamy would defect to the Broncos, Bennett is now in the box seat to receive a contract extension to coach Brisbane at the age of 70 in 2020.

Speaking for the first time since Bellamy's decision to stay loyal to Melbourne, Broncos chief executive Paul White has not ruled out the prospect of Bennett being handed a new deal.

Bennett has tabled a proposal to White, who will take the coach's blueprint to the Broncos board.

It is understands the proposal contains Bennett's thoughts on eventually transitioning to his successor and an ongoing role for the super coach, possibly overseeing recruitment.

While it has been reported Brisbane made Bellamy a four-year, $5.6 million offer, White claims a deal was never tabled and says Bennett coaching the Broncos in 2020 is among "a range of options".

"Wayne has shared some thoughts with me about what the future might look like from 2020 onwards," White said.

"We have a coach for 2019, and we are a long way from that period. We are in no rush to resolve the coaching issue for 2020.

Brisbane Broncos coach Wayne Bennett chats to the club's CEO Paul White.

"It's now up to myself, Wayne and the board to consider our options. We will do it in a measured and considered way.

"Wayne and I have had conversations and will continue to do so. I won't go into specifics of the proposal but there's a range of options. Wayne wants to be a part of that (planning process) and I want him to be a part of it.

"We never tabled an offer for Craig Bellamy. I can place on the record I never travelled to Melbourne for meetings. But yes, we did meet with Craig to see if he was interested in 2020.

"I affirmed at that time that Wayne was our coach for 2019 and I have never moved away from that."

Meanwhile, former Broncos and Titans utility back Josh Hoffman could be returning to Queensland.

Josh Hoffman could be heading north. (Brett Costello)

Hoffman is off-contract at Parramatta at the end of next season but is exploring the possibility of a return home, with his third child on the way.

The former Kiwi Test star will consider North Queensland as one option.

Hoffman hails from Mackay and, at 30, he could add experience to a Cowboys backline in need of fresh faces.