Roosters confirm nine departures as Manly extend young stars

Sean O'Sullivan is on his way to the Broncos.

Sean O'Sullivan is on his way to the Broncos.

EXCITING young playmaker Sean O'Sullivan has been confirmed as one of nine departures from the Sydney Roosters following their premiership-winning season.

O'Sullivan, 20, will now look to add to his solo NRL appearance after signing with Brisbane from 2019.

The exits of Blake Ferguson (Parramatta), Ryan Matterson and Paul Momirovski (Wests Tigers), Kurt Baptiste (North Queensland) Frank-Paul Nuuausala (retirement) were already known, but joining them on the way out are Reece Robinson, Mitch Cornish and Eloni Vunakece.

Cornish has retired from professional football and will now move into the insurance industry after taking up a job on the Central Coast.

The playmaker will still play a bit of football on the side with his brothers for the Goulburn Workers Bulldogs.

Vunakece has also hung up the boots and will move into full-time personal training.

Nuuausala will work in the mines.

Meanwhile, Manly have announced the addition of Brendan Elliot, as well as the re-signings of three key players, for coach Des Hasler's return next NRL season.

The Sea Eagles on Wednesday unveiled a 29-man squad, which includes contract extensions for Api Koroisau, Moses Suli and Brian Kelly.

Elliot is one of five new faces, alongside former Gold Coast teammate Kane Elgey, who is slated to start in the halves alongside skipper Daly Cherry-Evans.

Moses Suli has signed a contract extension at the Sea Eagles.

Other signings are Corey Waddell, Reuben Garrick, and Sean Keppie while promising youngsters Albert Hopoate, Semisi Kioa, Haumole Olakau'atu and Cade Cust have been promoted from the club's junior ranks into the full-time NRL squad.

Five-eighth Lachlan Croker, who played eight games for Manly last season before suffering a third season-ending ACL injury, is one of five additional development players.

Elliot arrives after making just three appearances at the Titans this year - his least since featuring just once in his rookie season with the Sydney Roosters in 2014.

He has played just 40 games over six years, and will add depth to a backline that lost strike winger Akuila Uate (Huddersfield).

The squad naming comes ahead of Monday's pre-season start, where Hasler is expected to return despite the club yet to part ways with existing coach Trent Barrett.