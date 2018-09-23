‘Ended my career’: Why Cronk is no chance for GF

Cooper Cronk is in grave doubt for the grand final.

THE Sydney Roosters say they'll be giving Cooper Cronk up until kick-off in the grand final to prove his fitness, but it could be all in vain, according to rugby league legend Peter Sterling.

Cronk is officially racing the clock to be fit for the decider next Sunday against Melbourne after scans revealed a severe rotator cuff injury suffered in the preliminary final against South Sydney.

The star playmaker has begun rehabilitation on the injury in a bid to play in the grand final, but Sterling reckoned it'd be a minor miracle if he featured.

"If he's torn a rotator cuff - that ended my career, I know things have changed since then," Sterling told Channel 9's Sunday Footy Show.

"You can't play with a torn rotator cuff. You basically can't function. We saw evidence of that last night.

"When they're saying it's a severe injury, I don't know how many different types of injuries you can have up around the rotator, but if it's torn and if it's torn to any extent then he's in all sorts of trouble.

"I don't think he can get through it."

Cronk's injury is reminiscent of Johnathan Thurston's last year which ended his 2018 campaign at the midway mark after State of Origin.

Co-panellist and NSW Origin coach Brad Fittler said Cronk would be a liability for the Roosters, especially with the Storm's ability to single out struggling players.

"I remember when Melbourne played the Cowboys and poor old Johnathan's standing there and they just played these couple of plays where Nelson Asofa-Solomona just ran at Johnathan.

"They're too good at isolating you.

"Souths tried to and (John) Sutton got at him and he was brave launching his body to make the tackle. I don't know if he could do that for 80 minutes."