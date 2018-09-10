Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dragons fans weren’t happy with an NRL finals blunder.
Dragons fans weren’t happy with an NRL finals blunder.
Rugby League

‘Amateur hour’: NRL’s embarrassing finals blunder leaves Dragons fans fuming

10th Sep 2018 12:30 PM

ST GEORGE Illawarra were regarded as long odds to cause an upset against Brisbane on Sunday, and it appears even the NRL thought the same.

The Dragons stumbled into the finals with three wins from their last nine regular-season games, and many experts tipped them to be cannon fodder for the Broncos who headed into the game as one of the form teams in the competition.

But the Dragons caused an absolute boilover, thrashing the Broncos 48-18 at Suncorp Stadium to progress into week two of the 2018 finals.

Following the game, the NRL sent out an email to members with information for the next round of sudden-death games.

While the details for Cronulla and Penrith's semi-final were correct, the email had South Sydney taking on the Broncos at ANZ Stadium.

The stuff-up wasn't received well by the Red V faithful who took screenshots of the email and posted it to social media on Sunday night.

Related Items

Show More
brisbane broncos nrl nrl finals rabbitohs st george illawarra dragons

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Bundy's top 10 stunning bike rides

    premium_icon REVEALED: Bundy's top 10 stunning bike rides

    Council News WITH winter fast becoming a fading memory, spring offers the perfect conditions to venture outdoors.

    • 10th Sep 2018 12:24 PM
    'Deep regret': Cafe goes up for sale; closed for time being

    premium_icon 'Deep regret': Cafe goes up for sale; closed for time being

    Business Owners: 'We put our trust in the wrong people...'

    MP demands answers over ambulance closure

    premium_icon MP demands answers over ambulance closure

    News Callide MP Colin Boyce less than impressed and is demanding answers.

    • 10th Sep 2018 12:41 PM
    Woman accused of stabbing partner in chest

    Woman accused of stabbing partner in chest

    News Man received single stab wound to the chest

    Local Partners