Latrell Mitchell will plead not guilty to a crusher tackle on Josh Dugan.
Rugby League

Mitchell to challenge Dugan crusher tackle charge

by John Dean
10th Sep 2018 1:28 PM

LATRELL Mitchell will head to the NRL judiciary on Tuesday night after the Sydney Roosters decided to enter a not guilty plea to the star's crusher tackle on Josh Dugan.

Mitchell was hit with a grade one dangerous contact charge on Sunday for the incident which occurred in his team's qualifying finals clash with Cronulla on Saturday night.

Due to his 75 carry-over points from a cannonball tackle on Clint Gutherson in Round 25, Mitchell faced a one-week suspension whether he accepted the early guilty plea or unsuccessfully challenged.

If Mitchell is cleared of the charge, he'll be available to play in the Roosters' preliminary finals game against either South Sydney or St George Illawarra.

If he is unsuccessful, he'll miss the game, but will be able to play in the grand final should the Tricolours progress - and hold a total of 95 carry-over points.

Meanwhile, departing Brisbane enforcer Korbin Sims has been hit with a grade two dangerous throw charge for his effort on Blake Lawrie in the Broncos' elimination final loss to St George Illawarra on Sunday.

Sims, who joins brother Tariq at the Dragons in 2019, faces two to three weeks which will have to be served at his new club.

The 26-year-old also came under scrutiny for an apparent raised forearm on James Graham which knocked the Dragons prop out of the game, but the match review committee cleared him of the matter.

