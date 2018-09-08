Munster gives strongest hint yet on playing future

The Storm's Cameron Munster gets some love after kicking the winning field goal against the Rabbitohs on Friday night.

The Storm's Cameron Munster gets some love after kicking the winning field goal against the Rabbitohs on Friday night.

MELBOURNE star Cameron Munster has given the strongest hint yet that he is likely to re-sign with the club and fired a warning shot at critics predicting the end of the Storm dynasty.

Just as Melbourne looked set to falter in Friday's qualifying final against South Sydney, Munster delivered in the clutch moment to send the defending premiers to within one game of another decider.

It was yet another game-winning effort from the Kangaroos and Queensland State of Origin star, leaving skipper Cameron Smith hailing Munster as a big-game player.

"It's very humbling to hear that from one of the greats of the game, especially Smithy. He'll go down as one of the best," Munster said.

"Hearing that from one of my peers and my captain, it's really comforting to hear."

Munster's heroics came in the Storm's first finals game without champion playmaker Cooper Cronk, and in retiring star Billy Slater's final finals campaign.

Smith is also likely to hang up the boots at the end of next season.

"I guess they're not going to be around forever," Munster said.

"Us young blokes need to step up and take the mantle off them. That starts this year, Bill's leaving so we need our young blokes to step up."

The 23-year-old admitted the club would face its challenges once Smith finally called it quits, but suggested he was keen on leading a rebuild.

The Sydney Roosters and North Queensland have already been mentioned as possible suitors for Munster's signature once he enters the final year of his contract on November 1.

"It's going to be hard for us obviously losing Coops last year, Billy this year, and most likely Smithy next year at the end of the year," Munster said.

"They're slowly fading away and us young blokes coming through need to back ourselves.

"A lot of people will be writing us off when they leave, especially when Bellyache (coach Craig Bellamy) decides to hangs up the boots as well.

"There's going to be so many critics and people writing us off, but I just know there's some good depth and some good people around our club to keep going forward."