Dogs in danger of worst season in 54 years

The Bulldogs could make history they’re not proud of.

AS if this season could get any worse for Bulldogs fans.

With six games remaining in 2018, the Bulldogs are staring down a record that has not been touched in over half a century.

Not since 1964 have the Bulldogs won so few games this far into a season. That year they managed just one win (a 13-11 victory over Eastern Suburbs in Round 14) and a 6-all draw with Western Suburbs.

Twice since, the Bulldogs have won five games in a year - once in 1965 and more recently in 2008.

In 2018 the Bulldogs have four wins to their name, but have a difficult draw, facing the Wests Tigers, Brisbane, Manly, the Warriors, St George Illawarra and Cronulla to finish the season - four of which are top eight premiership contenders.

If they fail to score another win, this will be their worst season in 54 years.

Following Thursday's 14-8 loss to Parramatta, coach Dean Pay said while this season has been difficult, the team has not given up.

"There are a fair few games to go and we want to build on what we did [on Thursday night] and get better so we want to win every game if we can," he said.

"But we need to give ourselves the opportunity to win a game."

It's been a decade since the Bulldogs last finished with the wooden spoon.

In 2008 the Bulldogs had won five games, the last of which was in Round 18, before losing the final eight games of the season.

This year, they have already lost stars Moses Mbye and Aaron Woods in mid-season transfers to help ease salary cap pressure, five-eighth Kieran Foran has been sidelined for most of the season with injury, which has forced Pay to promote young halves Jeremy Marshall-King and Lachlan Lewis.

Meanwhile, speculation continues to surround players who could be on their way out the door, including representative prop David Klemmer.

It's an unavoidable situation given the salary cap problems the club is facing, but captain Josh Jackson said despite the miserable season the players have been able to remain positive.

"The next six weeks, we've just got to keep turning up," he said.

"We have a resilient bunch of guys in the team. The year that everyone's had it's certainly been tough but the way we respond every week has been exceptional.

"The energy that we train with and the positivity around the place is a credit to all the boys because it has been a tough year.

"We owe it to the club to keep turning up and putting in great performances and try and win as many games as we can."