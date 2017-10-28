NRA coming to Bundy for bag ban info sessions

BUNDABERG businesses are being urged to "bag” some information on their responsibilities under Queensland's looming state-wide ban on light-weight plastic shopping bags, due to come into effect from July next year.

The NRA will be in Bundaberg next Tuesday, October 31, touring local shopping centres to provide advice for retailers prepare for the impending plastic bag ban.

NRA industry policy manager David Stout said that it was vital that all businesses were up to speed with their responsibilities in order to be well-prepared for next year's ban.

"The new laws apply to all retailers regardless of size or type - from supermarkets to fashion boutiques, from fast food outlets to petrol stations,” he said.

"All retail businesses currently using plastic bags face important business decisions over the next few months.

"For many businesses, giving a free plastic bag to every customer incurs substantial costs to their business and they will need to consider a range of alternatives out there which could either increase or reduce business costs.

"In addition, retailers who do not comply with the new laws from July 1, 2018, are exposed to substantial fines and risk disrupting their business and upsetting customers.

Mr Stout said that the NRA had partnered with the Queensland Government to help retailers navigate the new laws, find alternative bag solutions, and minimise negative impacts on businesses.

"That is why we will be visiting locations throughout the region - to inform retailers on how the ban will affect them and what they can do to minimise any inconvenience to their business and customers,” he said.

"We'll also be providing information on useful resources, training kits and signage to assist retailers in preparing their teams and customers for the ban.”

The NRA will be available at on Tuesday, October 31 at:

Stockland Bundaberg 9-10.30am

Hinkler Central 11am-12.30pm

Bundaberg CBD 1-4pm

Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce 5.30-6.30pm