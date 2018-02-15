Menu
Nowhere to hide from law for man found with meth

Bundaberg court house Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail
Bundaberg court house Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail Zach Hogg BUN110814CRT4
Carolyn Booth
by

IF YOU make a promise to a judge to stay on the straight and narrow, there's nowhere to hide if you break that promise and end up back before the same judge.

That's what Trent Andrew Christensen found out after he breached a suspended sentence.

Crown prosecutor Chris Cook said Christensen made "promises that were not met” when he vowed to stay away from drugs after being sentenced on August 31 last year for supplying drugs.

But just nine days later the 35-year-old was found with 0.3g of methamphetamine in a backpack when he was stopped by police.

He told police he'd forgotten the drugs were there, which Mr Cook said was plausible given he'd been in jail, but on September 30 police found a needle and syringe in Christensen's room.

The court heard, however, that Christensen was turning his life around, having found employment and working full time since November.

Releasing Christensen on parole, Judge Brendan Butler urged him to keep his promise this time or risk ending up behind bars.

Bundaberg News Mail
