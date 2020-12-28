Nowhere to go: Homeless Bundy family forced to camp out

NOWHERE TO GO: Kristy McKenzie and her children have nowhere to call home and have taken to camping out in the bush.

A BUNDABERG mother is calling for a fair go after months of sleeping in the bush with her family because she can't find a home.

Kristy McKenzie says a series of life events had led to the family falling on tough times, being forced to part with most of their pets and taking to camping out.

Ms McKenzie cried as she recalled instances where men had tried to take advantage by offering the family a place to stay if she and her daughters would agree to being abused - something she was disgusted by and turned down, as any mother would.

The family's heartbreaking situation is one of many in the region - according to homelessness advocacy groups there are more than 340 homeless people in Bundaberg alone.

The rental vacancy rate in the region has sat around one per cent or less and realtors are receiving up to 40 applications on every rental home.

A study earlier this year found the Hinkler electorate has the third highest rate of social housing need and homelessness.

Ms McKenzie says she feels she has developed post traumatic stress disorder from the struggles she has faced with her family, and is disturbed by the lack of a safety net for people who fall through the cracks.

"Living like this, we have nowhere else to go," she said through tears.

"Every time I've reached the bar, the bar's gotten higher."

Ms McKenzie was open about the fact there'd been noise complaints from her large family while she was in social housing, but says with a large family under one roof, it was unavoidable.

Her children are polite and well spoken. Her son likes to help neighbours out.

Ms McKenzie's car is broken down and a round trip from their bush campsite to town can cost $100.

Where they are staying in tents is about an hour's walk from the road they get dropped off at.

"It's hard, I just feel that no matter what, I just can't get ahead," Ms McKenzie said.

"Every time I get the money that could get me a car or a bond to get into a house, something happens and it's gone."

In August, Bundaberg area manager for Regional Housing Hannah Scott told the NewsMail that a competitive rental market coupled with low incomes could make renting in the region difficult.

Another factor has been the role played by the pandemic.

Because less people are moving south, more people are staying put in the region meaning fewer vacated homes.

Ms Scott said it was important to raise awareness in the community to help remove the stigma that homelessness could create.

She said it was important to understand that there are traumas that can lead to homelessness as well as trauma experienced as a result of homelessness.