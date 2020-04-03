Now is the time for those home renovations

THE appeal of a coastal view remains strong, with Coastline Realty co-owner and real ­estate agent Emma Bauer ­revealing the interest is still there.

“Our market has been performing extremely well at the coast and we were starting to see a shift in values as demand increased,” she said.

“We are expecting the turnover could soften during this time due to some restrictions and confidence but at this stage we are finding the interest is still there.

“People who would normally travel to inspect properties are finding alternative ways to get the information they need and the retiree market, which is quite strong on the coast, hasn’t been as affected by job security like some other buyers are.”

Previous experience in conveyancing, her own interior design business and her own new home builds and renovations had been crucial in adding value to Ms Bauer’s real estate career and she advised that now was a good time to look closely at your home and spend time visualising it from a different perspective.

“There are still people who are looking to buy and I feel there will be an influx of activity once isolation rulings have lessened,” she said.

“With people spending more time at home, it might make them realise how unsuitable their current residence is and that they really do need to make a move by downsizing or upsizing.

“There are easy things to do that can create a big impact, such as repainting, landscaping or redecorating, while now is also a good time to start de-cluttering.

“Personally, I feel that homeowners can’t go wrong with simple and neutral when they are looking at refurbishments and there are plenty of local businesses that can help them achieve their goals that are still open but have provided alternatives to the normal face-to-face service.

“Locally owned businesses will be doing whatever they can to deliver the best service in the circumstances.”

In the meantime, Ms Bauer said a coastal view continued to be appreciated, with buyers wanting to come home to a coastal sanctuary, letting nature provide a soothing effect to the mind and body.