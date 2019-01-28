Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Novak Djokovic poses for photos with the 2019 Australian Open Men's singles tennis trophy at the Royal Botanical Gardens. Picture: AAP
Novak Djokovic poses for photos with the 2019 Australian Open Men's singles tennis trophy at the Royal Botanical Gardens. Picture: AAP
Tennis and Racquet Sports

Djokovic: I want to be the greatest ever

by Chris Cavanagh
28th Jan 2019 3:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Australian Open winner Novak Djokovic says it is "logical to conclude" he is gunning to be the greatest tennis player in history, adding he doesn't worry about age or "think about any limits".

The Serbian star was all smiles on Monday as he posed for photos with his record seventh Australian Open title, having swept aside great rival Rafael Nadal in straight sets on Sunday night.

The result took Djokovic to outright third place on the list of most Grand Slam titles with 15, perched behind only Roger Federer (20) and Nadal (17).

Already world No.1, the 31-year-old did not deny he was looking to take No. 1 spot on that list as well before the curtains came down on his career.

"If I'm still playing and winning slams I think it's logical to conclude that I am (aiming for that)," Djokovic said.

"I'm blessed to be able to win 15. I know there are two guys ahead of me in history of the most slams won but I still have time. I'm not rushing."

Djokovic said managing his body would be key over coming years, with his mind feeling fresh and fire still in the belly.

"I do feel young, I do feel fresh, I do feel fit," he said.

"I don't think about age, I don't think about any limits.

"I'll keep on striving to get better on the court but also maintain the healthy lifestyle that brings me longevity and wellbeing. I think most importantly is to nurture that love for the game. I think it all starts in your heart and your mind as well. If I want to keep going, I will keep going."

For now, Djokovic's sights are firmly set on the French Open in May, where victory would see him hold all four Grand Slam titles at the same time, just as he did during the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

"I don't want this to sound arrogant but I've done it once, why not do it again?," Djokovic said.

"I'm just one slam away from that and I'm not the only one who has been in this situation before.

"Nadal and Federer have been holding three out of four many times throughout their careers. Everything is possible in life."

However, after a big three weeks in Melbourne the priorities are simple for now.

"The first thing I'm going to do is recharge my batteries," Djokovic said.

More Stories

Show More
australian open grand slam novak djokovic rafael nadal roger federer
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Charges laid over Bundaberg North stabbing

    premium_icon Charges laid over Bundaberg North stabbing

    News A MAN has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in Bundaberg North on Friday night.

    Sharks are out of Bundy, but bluebottles are in

    premium_icon Sharks are out of Bundy, but bluebottles are in

    News Mr Holden said bluebottles were still dotting Bundy's beaches

    • 28th Jan 2019 4:47 PM
    Camping fees for canine event given to council

    premium_icon Camping fees for canine event given to council

    Council News Dog event camp fees given to the council

    • 28th Jan 2019 4:38 PM