Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Notorious serial baby killer learns fate

24th Mar 2021 9:54 AM

 

A court has knocked back a last-ditch bid from jailed mother Kathleen Folbigg to contest her 2003 convictions for killing her four infant children.

The NSW Court of Appeal ruled on Wednesday morning there was an "ample basis" for a recent inquiry to conclude there was no reasonable doubt surrounding Folbigg's guilt.

Folbigg was convicted in 2003 of murdering her babies Patrick, Sarah and Laura and of the manslaughter of her 19-day-old son Caleb in four separate incidents over a decade, starting in 1989.

She maintains her innocence.

In 2019 Justice Reginald Blanch heard an inquiry into Folbigg's convictions, considering whether new medical developments pointed to her exoneration.

He concluded the inquiry reinforced her guilt.

But Folbigg asked the Court of Appeal to review Justice Blanch's findings, saying he had made errors.

More Stories

child killer crime editors picks kathleen folbigg

Just In

    Just In

      Bizarre photo of NSW floods

      Bizarre photo of NSW floods
      • 24th Mar 2021 12:14 PM

      Top Stories

        'OPERATIONAL ACTIVITY': Australian Border Force in Bundaberg

        Premium Content 'OPERATIONAL ACTIVITY': Australian Border Force in Bundaberg

        News A border force spokesperson said their presence in the region this week was to support workers under the Seasonal Worker Program and Pacific Labour Scheme.

        • 24th Mar 2021 11:30 AM
        Ripper muddies, rivers firing with fish after recent rain

        Premium Content Ripper muddies, rivers firing with fish after recent rain

        News FISHING REPORT: Top tips on how to catch mackerel, where people have been catching...

        CHANGING HANDS: Future of Knauf’s Bundy facility revealed

        Premium Content CHANGING HANDS: Future of Knauf’s Bundy facility revealed

        News To satisfy the ACCC undertaking Knauf entered into when it acquired USG, the...

        Thousands more to be put on cashless welfare card

        Premium Content Thousands more to be put on cashless welfare card

        News Cashless debit card blocked $400,000 meant for booze, gambling