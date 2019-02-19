Menu
Notorious Bundaberg road about to get an upgrade

Emma Reid
by
19th Feb 2019 3:49 PM
THE State Government has started to improve the safety of a notorious Bundaberg road.

The 50km stretch of Rosedale Rd has had a number of serious and fatal traffic crashes in the past, the most recent at the weekend when two cars collided head on, injuring three women.

In 2017 another crash included two men, 58 and 78, who were killed after their motorcycles collided in a head-on on the road.

And in 2016 a 19-year-old male motorcycle rider from Meadowvale sustained serious injuries when he crashed into a truck and was transported to Bundaberg Hospital where he later died.

The truck driver was uninjured, but Rosedale Rd remained closed between Meadowvale Road and Witts Road while the Forensic Crash Unit investigated.

Now a 170 metre section of the road at Meadowvale will receive additional street lighting, a new turn lane and a widened intersection as part of the Palaszczuk Government's Safer Roads Sooner program.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said in coming weeks, crews would widen the Moorlands Rd and Fig Tree Terrace intersections to provide a safer road for motorists travelling in the local area.

"Cost-effective solutions like this will help to vastly improve safety for residents living on Fig Tree Terrace and Moorlands Rd, as well as motorists driving along Rosedale Rd,” Mr Bailey said.

"A dedicated left turn lane into Fig Tree Terrace will be installed, and widened shoulders will allow traffic to safely pass vehicles turning right into either Moorlands Road or Fig Tree Terrace.

"In addition to installing new street lighting and widening the intersection, the road's gradient will also be improved along a 170-metre section.

"Safer Roads Sooner is one of our most successful road safety improvement programs and focuses on high benefit, cost effective engineering treatments to address known and potential crash locations.”

Works are expected to be complete April, weather permitting.

Bundaberg News Mail

