Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Belal Saadallah Khazaal arrives in handcuffs at the NSW Supreme Court at King Street, Sydney for his sentencing hearing for his producing of a book knowing it could assist a terrorist act.
Belal Saadallah Khazaal arrives in handcuffs at the NSW Supreme Court at King Street, Sydney for his sentencing hearing for his producing of a book knowing it could assist a terrorist act.
Crime

Notorious Australian terrorist released from jail

by Mitchell Van Homrigh
31st Aug 2020 5:43 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

One of Australia's most notorious terrorists is now a free man after completing a 12-year sentence for preparing a terrorist attack instructional manual.

Bilal Khazal from Sydney's southwest served nine years at Goulburn Supermax jail before being released from Silverwater Correctional Centre on Sunday.

The former baggage handler was convicted in 2009 for creating a manual which instructed terrorists about the ways to fight infidels.

 

Bilal Khazal was sentenced to 12 years in jail for preparing a terrorist manual.
Bilal Khazal was sentenced to 12 years in jail for preparing a terrorist manual.

 

His manual contained advice on how to kill people, including by using a remote-controlled bomb.
His manual contained advice on how to kill people, including by using a remote-controlled bomb.


It discussed assassination methods, including remote detonation of a device, letters containing biological hazards and booby tapping a car with an explosive device.

He had previously worked for Qantas but stopped in 1999. After this he worked as an unpaid journalist named "Call to Islam".

Originally published as Notorious Australian terrorist released from jail

More Stories

bilal khazal criminal editors picks jail release terrorist

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DOPE LOOKOUT: How young crim helped stepdad in dealing

        Premium Content DOPE LOOKOUT: How young crim helped stepdad in dealing

        News JUDGE: “I hope that your involvement with this has helped you understand that being involved with illegal drugs at all is just a bad idea.”

        • 31st Aug 2020 5:00 AM
        Instagram expert to hold workshop for Bundy businesswomen

        Premium Content Instagram expert to hold workshop for Bundy businesswomen

        Business WHEN country wedding photographer Edwina Robertson found herself without as much...

        • 31st Aug 2020 5:00 AM
        MORNING REWIND: The stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: The stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on some of the stories you might have missed from last week.

        • 31st Aug 2020 5:00 AM
        SERIOUS CAT-ITUDE: Vote for Bundy's sassiest feline

        Premium Content SERIOUS CAT-ITUDE: Vote for Bundy's sassiest feline

        Pets & Animals Bundy's kitties have got oodles of character