Nothing's ruff about these pooches

BUNDABERG dog owners have come out in support of their pooches after calls for bans on so-called dangerous dog breeds.

The uproar started following the death of a woman in Canberra who was fatally mauled by her pet pitbull.

The tragedy sparked an outcry but Biggenden's Red Collar Rescue founder Sharyn Banks says a dog's breed has very little to do with its nature.

"Any dog can bite," she said.

"It has nothing to do with the breed and everything to do with how the dog is raised.

"It is very rare for any dog to be genetically predisposed to aggression."

Melody Scott says her mixed breed dog is very gentle.

Readers also reacted to the NewsMail's story to say they believed how a dog was raised and trained had more to do with behaviour than breeding.

Deanne Shipman shared an image of her dog and cat, saying her pet rottweiler was an incredibly placid dog.

"He is no threat to me or my children," she said.

"He would protect my kids no matter what.

"He is my furbaby and he is best friend with our cat.

"I trust him more then I trust people these days, he is my family."

Garry Paterson said he felt the same way.

BIG SOFTIE: Deanna Shipman's rottweiler and cat are best friends.

"Dogs are not born dangerous, it's people that make them that way," he said.

"Let's solve a lot of issues and just ban dangerous people."

Long-time doberman owner Lynn Meecham said the key to raising dogs was to involve them in the family and not leave them to their own devices.

"My babies came home to two dobermans," she said.

"We have had at least one or two at any given time over the last 35 years.

"They adored our kids and were part of the family - and therein lays the key, 'part of the family'."

Zara McLeod says her two very loyal red cattle dogs and they'll bark if someone comes into their yard but that's it.

Ms Meecham said dobermans were not a breed to be ignoted and needed a clear alpha in order to know their place.

"You need to be smarter than them, prepared to train, make them part of the family and never underestimate what they are capable of," she said.

"Just because your dog is a sook with you does not mean that applies to everyone.

"We always had six-foot secure fencing and only socialised our dogs with those we trusted."

Ms Meecham said owners needed to observe their pet's behaviour and act accordingly.

"Acknowledge what your dog can do under certain circumstance and address it, don't get defensive and don't ignore it and you shouldn't have a problem," she said.

Melody Scott, who believes her dog may be a pitbull, says she is the softest, most gentle dog.

"She's the best running buddy," she said.