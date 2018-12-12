Menu
The type of zipline Rockhampton Regional Council have proposed for Mount Archer. Photo Contributed
'Nothing off the table': Zipline still on council wishlist

Michelle Gately
11th Dec 2018 2:20 PM
A TREE-TOP zipline is still high on Rockhampton Regional Council's wishlist for Mount Archer.

Parks and recreation committee chair Councillor Cherie Rutherford said the plans to create some adrenaline-pumping experiences at Mount Archer were ongoing.

However, she explained investment from the private sector was crucial to the building and running of any projects like a canopy walk or zip line.

Cr Rutherford spoke to The Morning Bulletin after it was reported that Townsville City Council had released similar plans for its Castle Hill.

The Mount Archer Activation Plan was endorsed by council in 2015 and has seen major investment in upgrading walkways, roads, and mountain biking tracks in the area.

The elevated boardwalk opened earlier this year was also part of the council's master plan.

Cr Rutherford said council was working on the amphitheatre for Fraser Park, as well as finishing significant roadworks on Pilbeam Dr.

But she said "nothing is off the table" and council would work towards securing private partnerships in the future to make things like the zip line a reality.

