Nothing odd about turtle centre inquiry

Young visitors marvel at a loggerhead turtle laying her eggs at Mon Repos during the turtle nesting season. Picture: Queensland Parks and Wildlife.

THE chairman of an inquiry into the Mon Repos Turtle Centre does not expect to find severe faults attached to its redevelopment.

Stretton MP Duncan Pegg leads the public works inquiry of the $21 million project, which is expected to attract formal complaints from Bundaberg mayor Jack Dempsey and Burnett MP Stephen Bennett.

Cr Dempsey recently complained about lack of carparking and accessibility at the centre’s redevelopment, while Mr Bennett has complained about the secret nature and the government’s denial to allow him access to see the site.

Mr Pegg said the seven person committee was bipartisan with the same number of Labor and LNP MPs, with one independent thrown into the mix.

The public works committee had a list of current projects it could choose to study, which was routine and a post-Fitzgerald inquiry recommendation aimed at increasing transparency of governmental projects.

Mr Pegg said the decision to choose the turtle centre was not influenced by Cr Dempsey’s public criticism.

“”We thought it was a good one because it was a significant government investment in an area of importance.

“I’m unaware of anything untoward.

“I’m glad you’re covering it.

“I guess my only concern would be that there’s some kind of agenda, and that kind of thing, when there’s not.”

Mr Pegg said he did not want to pre-empt the findings, given that it depended on the public submissions, which were due to be given to the committee by November 1. The report was due on November 29.

Mr Pegg said the committee would hold a hearing in Bundaberg.

He said the inquiry could determine the turtle centre as a case study for future projects.

“Maybe other states will look at it and see,” he said.

The centre is due for completion before the turtle nesting season in late 2019.