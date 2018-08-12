Nothing mini about big collector craze in Bundy

MINIS: Deanna McPhee and her daughter Tui have been collecting Coles' mini product range.

MINIS: Deanna McPhee and her daughter Tui have been collecting Coles' mini product range. TAHLIA STEHBENS

BUNDY locals are shopping till they drop in the hope of landing much-coveted miniature groceries.

The tiny tidbits were released as a promotion by Coles, with shoppers eligible for one random item for every $30 spent until August 28 or until they've run out.

If Bundaberg's collectors are anything to go by, that time may come soon.

Local mum Deanna McPhee is on her second set and says some mothers are buying big to collect full sets of 30.

"I shop once a week,” she said. "Ido a good $250 shop.

"I noticed this one woman recently, she went shopping, must've done a good $240 worth of food, seen her open the minis and then she went back in and must've done another $200.”

Miss McPhee, who is collecting the minis for both her daughter's doll's house and herself, says she loves them all but the miniature Milo tin has a special place in her heart.

Once she finishes collecting her second set of minis, Miss McPhee says she'll donate her third.

"I'm giving my third set to a teacher to help kids with their education,” she said.

On eBay, minis are selling from $2 to $40 per piece, with complete sets going for much more, but many collectors swap doubles to build their collections.