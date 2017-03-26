31°
Nothing could be done to save caravan from fire

Emma Reid
| 26th Mar 2017 1:52 PM
DESTROYED: The caravan could not be saved.
DESTROYED: The caravan could not be saved. Mike knott

THERE was nothing that could be done to stop a fire from destroying a caravan at lunch time today.

Emergency services were called to the fire at Elliott Heads about 12.30pm.

When Queensland Fire and Emergency Services officers arrived at the Bathurst St address, they found the caravan was "fully engulfed”

A QFES spokeswoman said one crew went to the scene and found smoke and flames coming from the late-model caravan.

She said they were able to control the fire and put it out within half an hour.

MORE TO COME

Topics:  bundaberg caravan fire elliott heads emergency services. qfes



TV Insider: MKR has lost its recipe for success

My Kitchen Rules judges Colin Fassnidge and Pete Evans with guest judge Curtis Stone, right.

MKR needs a shake (up) of more than just the sauce bottle.

