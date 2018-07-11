Menu
Queensland Police and Queensland Fire Rescue inspect a property on Ouston Place, South Gladstone, after it was destroyed by fire overnight.
Queensland Police and Queensland Fire Rescue inspect a property on Ouston Place, South Gladstone, after it was destroyed by fire overnight.
'Nothing could be done': Neighbours see fire engulf home

Tegan Annett
10th Jul 2018 5:18 PM | Updated: 11th Jul 2018 4:52 AM

NEIGHBOURS were wavering between relief and helplessness as they watched flames take over a West Gladstone home on Tuesday morning.

The Ouston Place house fire started on the back deck, and had spread to the lounge room by the time emergency services were called at 3.10am.

A mother and her son had escaped unharmed by the time Queensland Fire and Emergency Services arrived.

A neighbour told The Observer she woke to the noise of glass rattling from outside, initially thinking it was animals in a bin or someone taking out their recycling bin.

When she looked outside, the deck and lounge room of the home a few doors down were engulfed in flames.

The fire quickly spread to the rest of the house, causing part of the roof to collapse.

After calling Triple Zero she went outside where another neighbour was using his garden hose to help prevent the fire from spreading.

She said they were all relieved no one was hurt.

"There was just this overwhelming feeling that nothing could be done.

"We felt helpless."

The fire was extinguished at 4.55am.

Queensland Police Service forensic scientific officers and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services fire investigators remained at the scene today. 

A QPS spokesperson said the fire would be treated as suspicious until determined otherwise.

