Nothing but net as Sean brings home bronze

BRONZED AUISSIE: Sean Leyland has enjoyed success on the basketball court with Australia.

AUSSIE, Aussie, Aussie!

Despite travelling to the other side of the world, for Bundaberg's Sean Leyland and his team mates made the foreign court their own as they brought home a bronze medal after beating Canada in basketball at the 2017 World Dwarf Games.

The former Rosedale State School student sported the number one green and gold jersey with pride throughout the whole game, with a number of essential point saving manoeuvres.

Australia dominated throughout the first half, leading 2-0 in the first quarter.

While Canada came back with a single point in the second quarter, Australia proved they weren't to be trifled with, finishing the second quarter 11-1.

Australia played the second half with the same intensity as the first, finishing 17-6 as Canada struggled to find the basket.

The NewsMail first spoke with Sean in March when he was one of the 40 or so short statued Aussies selected to take part in the 7th annual games.

With more than 500 athletes from all corners of the globe will compete through to August 12 in a range of sports including basketball, soccer, track and field, volleyball, swimming, table tennis, badminton, floor hockey, boccia, archery, kurling, powerlifting and marksmanship, Sean competed in athletics, soccer and basketball.